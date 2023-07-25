In an effort to address the ongoing Manipur issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to opposition leaders of both houses, Adhir Chowdhury of Lok Sabha and Mallikarjun Kharge of Rajya Sabha, seeking their cooperation in the forthcoming discussions. Shah stated that the government is prepared to engage in dialogue concerning the Manipur matter and urged all parties to rise above party lines to resolve this pressing issue. Manipur Viral Video: ‘Ready To Discuss Manipur Issue in House, Request Opposition Leaders To Allow Debate’, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Appeals to Opposition on Manipur Issue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Adhir Chowdhury of Lok Sabha and Mallikarjun Kharge of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue. The government is ready… pic.twitter.com/d2ukpUTQBW — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

