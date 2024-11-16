Imphal, Nov 16 (PTI) The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw AFSPA from areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state, an official said on Saturday.

The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

A letter from the Joint Secretary (Home) to the Centre, mentioned that "the state cabinet has deliberated upon the same (reimposition of AFSPA) in its meeting held on November 15 and has decided to recommend to the Central government to review and withdraw the said declaration of areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state as disturbed areas under Section 3 of AFSPA 1958."

"It is accordingly requested to kindly review and withdraw the notification dated 14-11-2024 in public interest," it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on November 14 reimposed AFSPA in areas falling under Sekmai PS and Lamsang PS in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Jiribam in Jiribam district.

