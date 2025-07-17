Imphal, Jul 17 (PTI) Janata Dal (United) Manipur unit has requested Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to resolve the Kuki-Meitei ethnic conflict in the state through negotiations with stakeholders.

In a memorandum to Bhalla, JD(U) president Ksh Biren Singh said, "The socio-economic condition of people belonging to all communities has been severely affected and displaced persons are experiencing psychological trauma and loss of self-respect."

The delay in resolving the crisis has led to immense misery and hardship for the people, it said.

JD(U) also called on the governor to return both Kuki and Meitei internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their respective homes and to resolve the "protracted conflict" between the two communities through "negotiation with stakeholders at the earliest."

The party also demanded that elections to panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies (municipal councils and nagar panchayats) along with autonomous district councils, be conducted to restore democratically elected institutions.

