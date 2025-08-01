Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], August 1 (ANI): Assam Rifles in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, successfully conducted a joint ration distribution drive for 18 villages in Henglep Sub-Division in Churachandpur District of Manipur.

These villages remained cut off since 17 July 2025, following multiple landslides along NH-2. The operation, aptly named OPERATION SAHYOG, was spearheaded by the unit at Aina, commencing in the morning till noon on 01 August 2025.

The mission facilitated the airlifting of six tons of essential supplies, including rice, pulses, and other daily necessities, supporting over 1,500 affected villagers.

Indian Air Force helicopters transported the relief material from Churachandpur to designated dropping zones across the Henglep Sub Division. Assam Rifles personnel ensured swift collection and equitable distribution of the supplies, reaching every village impacted by the natural calamity, as per an official statement issued by the PRO and Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence for Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh.

This coordinated effort underscores the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles and the Indian Air Force to assist distressed communities in remote and inaccessible regions, the statement said.

By responding promptly and effectively, both forces demonstrated their dedication to humanitarian service and regional stability, it added.

In a post on X, Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla acknowledged today's emergency operation.

"Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, acknowledges today's emergency operation that reached the Santing area of Henglep Sub-Division with essential ration and non-ration supplies to villages cut off by heavy rains and landslides. Facilitated by the Home Department in close coordination with the Indian Air Force. The Hon'ble Governor commends the dedicated teams who overcame challenging terrain and severe weather to ensure timely relief," Raj Bhawan posted on X. (ANI)

