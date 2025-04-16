Imphal/ Churachandpur, Apr 16 (PTI) A low-intensity explosion triggered panic in Manipur's Churachandpur in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The blast happened at Elim Veng near the Jamsuan-Sahei roads junction, they said.

Also Read | 'Road To Defeat BJP Runs Through Gujarat': Rahul Gandhi Says 'Fight Between Congress and RSS-BJP Is Not Just Political, It Is Ideological' (Watch Video).

No one was injured in the explosion, they added.

Locals claimed that some persons came to the area around 1 am on a two-wheeler, hurled the bomb and left.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: YouTuber Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Friend After He Objected to Their 'Intimacy', Dumps Body in Drain.

Police said an investigation was underway to identify those behind the blast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)