Imphal, Dec 27 (PTI) The Manipur governor on Friday ordered a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, an official statement said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

The state mourning commenced on December 26 and will continue till January 1.

"During the period, the national flag will be flown at half past throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment during the state of mourning," the notification issued by the state government's General Administrative Department by orders and in the name of the governor said.

