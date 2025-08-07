Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Manipur police reported that the overall law and order situation in the state remained normal over the past 24 hours.

In a press note on Thursday, the Manipur police reported that in a special drive to detect illegal immigrants and foreign nationals without valid documents conducted by Manipur Police since last week, 2412 individuals had been verified, out of which 170 were found without an Inner Line Permit (ILP) pass and 134 carried expired ILP documents.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate MS Swaminathan Centenary Global Conference Today at ICAR PUSA in Delhi.

These defaulters were immediately taken to the Mao Gate ILP counter and made to acquire the required ILP passes. So far, no illegal immigrant has been detected. The drive was carried out in market areas, along the National Highway-2, Maram-Peren road, Tadubi-Tollol road and other inter-village roads in all PS jurisdiction by the Senapati District Police Task Force, which was constituted for the above purpose. Also, thorough checking continues to be carried out at all border entry points.

This special drive will be continued in the days to come.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Interacts With Rescue Team Before Deployment; Badrinath Highway Blocked Near Pipalkoti (See Pics and Video).

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. During these operations, the following arms and ammunition were recovered: On Wednesday, Manipur Police recovered from Gothol village under Churachandpur district one AK Ghatak rifle along with one empty magazine, two improvised mortars (pumpi), four improvised rocket bombs and nineteen improvised mortar (pumpi) rounds.

Intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state. During these operations, on Wednesday, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), one Ingudum Tularanjan Meitei, alias Abung (29), of Taothong Mamang Leikai under Lamshang-PS, Imphal West district, from Ahallup Lai Haraopham, Imphal East district. From his possession, a wallet containing Rs 80 and a voter ID card was recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested cadre was involved in the abduction for ransom and confinement of a doctor in a farmhouse at Lamdeng Khunou earlier in August 2024. On Wednesday, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), one Leiphrakpam Herojit Meetei (41) of Yurembam Awang Leikai under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West district, from his residence.

He was involved in extortion of the general public for raising party funds. From his possession, a mobile phone and an AADHAAR card were recovered.

Manipur Police continues its relentless drive to curb offences related to motor vehicles. In this regard, Manipur Police issued 68 challans to motor vehicle offenders, amounting to a total of Rs 1,16,500. On Tuesday, Manipur Police detained three vehicles for violating traffic rules. Further, tinted films from 20 vehicles were removed. Movement of 277 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; however, none were detained by police at the Nakas/Checkpoints.

An appeal is made to the general public not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant of false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. may be confirmed from the number 9233522822 of the Central Control Room.

Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulating such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)