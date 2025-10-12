Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 12 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, Manipur Police arrested a rifleman serving in the police department here.

The arrestee has been identified as Wahidur Rahman (43), a resident of Thoubal, Moijing Leingoiching, in Thoubal District. He was arrested from the North AOC area under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Rollout Faces Delay: ATM-Based PF Withdrawals Expected by January 2026 as CBT Meets on October 13 to Finalise Tech Upgrade, Pension Review.

According to the police, the arrest was made on October 10, 2025.

"From his possession, contraband 544 (Five Hundred Forty-four) capsules of Semplx+ weighing approximately 301 grams were seized," said Manipur police in a post on X.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP's Central Election Committee To Finalise Candidates List in Crucial Meeting Today.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/1977132101872087505

Investigation has established that the arrestee is a rifleman serving in the Manipur Police Department. Manipur Police reiterate its firm stance against erring members who are found indulging in any illegal activities related to drugs. Besides disciplinary action, FIRs incorporating criminal charges are mandatorily filed against such offenders, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Thoubal district and Imphal East district, respectively, Manipur police said.

The accused have been identified as Md Khursid Alam (21) of Lilong Litan Makhong Thoubal district and Md Akbar (37) of Khergao Awang Leikai, Imphal East district. Leikai was arrested in the follow-up operation following the arrest of the former, police said.

Approximately 3 kgs of Heroin, and eight bottles of psychotropic Tussrex-TR syrup, sale proceeds of drugs amounting to Rs 9,57,000, one SBBL gun along with 2 cartridges, one four-wheeler and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)