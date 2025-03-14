Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Manipur police and security officials conducted various search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, the police said on Friday.

During their ongoing security operations, the security agencies recovered various arms, ammunition, rifles, and bulletproof jackets. These included one bolt-action 303 rifle with magazine, 10 INSAS LMG magazines, one INSAS rifle magazine, 13 bulletproof helmets, and six bulletproof jackets.

In a detailed post on 'X', the Manipur police gave a brief description of the items which were seized during the security operations. "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered. i.01(one) Bolt action .303 Rifle with Magazine, 10(ten) nos. of INSAS LMG Magazine, 01(one) INSAS Rifle Magazine, 13(thirteen) nos. of BP Helmet and 06(six) nos. of BP Jacket covers from Pukhao Shantipur hill areas under Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East District", the post read.

During the search operation, police recovered one 9 mm Carbide Machine Gun, one 9 mm Pistol, one modified 9 mm Carbide Machine Gun, one SBBL Gun, one modified Barrel Gun, two Pistols, four 9 mm ammunition, one 9 mm Carbide Magazine, one 9 mm Pistol Magazine, one modified 9 mm Carbide defective Magazine, two Pistol Magazines, five 36 HE Handgrenades without detonators, and two Stun Shells.

The police also recovered four tear gas shells (Soft nose), three tear gas shells (normal), one black pistol holster, one BAOFENG handheld set, two 12 bore cartridges, and two detonators.

The weapons were recovered from the adjoining areas of Wahengkhuman and Shantipur under the Wangoi Police Station in the Imphal West District. (ANI)

