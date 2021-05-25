Imphal, May 25 (PTI) Manipur on Tuesday registered the highest single-day spike of 824 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 45,451, officials said.

After 15 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the day, the death toll was pushed to 720, the officials said.

Imphal West district recorded a record number of 361 cases, followed by Imphal East district (168), Kakching (92), Churachandpur (67), Bishnupur (43), Thoubal (36), Ukhrul (16), Senapati (15), Pherzawl (8), Tamenglong (7), Tengnoupal (4), Noney (1)

Chandel and Kamjong reported three cases each, they said.

The 15 fresh fatalities were reported from Imphal West (9), Imphal East (3), and one each from Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal.

A total of 468 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 37,946. Currently, the state's recovery rate is 83.48 per cent.

The number of active cases now stands at 6,785, the officials said.

Manipur has conducted 6,88,805 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 3,52,651 people have been vaccinated.

