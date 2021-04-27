Imphal, Apr 27 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,742 as 175 more people tested positive for the virus while three new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 393 on Tuesday, an official said.

Two fatalities were reported from Imphal West district and one from Imphal East district, the official said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Imphal West district (84), Imphal East (29), Bishnupur (26), Kakching (9), Senapati (8), Churachandpur (7), three cases each from Thoubal, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts, Chandel (2) and one case from Tengnoupal district, he said.

Manipur currently has 1,032 active COVID-19 cases.

Fifty COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,317.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95.36 per cent.

A total of 1,39,457 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, the official added.

