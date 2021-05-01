Imphal, May 1 (PTI) Manipur reported 319 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,905, an official said on Saturday.

Five new COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24-hours pushed the death toll to 410, the official said.

The deaths were reported from Imphal East (2), Imphal West (1), Kakching (1) and Churachandpur (1), he said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Imphal West district (120), Imphal East (91), Bishnupur (24), Kakching (23), Senapati (15), Ukhrul (12), Thoubal (11), Churachandpur (10), Kangpokpi (6) and two cases each from Chandel, Kamjong and Tengnoupal and one case from Tamenglong district.

Seventy-nine patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,843 and the recovery rate to 93.53 per cent.

Manipur now has 1,652 active COVID-19 cases.

The official said so far 1,94,659 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)