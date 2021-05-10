Imphal, May 10 (PTI) Manipur on Monday reported 424 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, an official said.

There are 4,604 active cases in the state at present, he said.

The state has so far reported 35,778 cases and 489 deaths.

Most of the new cases were detected in Imphal West (175), followed by Imphal East (164), Bishnupur (30), Churachandpur (18) and Jiribam (11).

Seven of the latest deaths were also recorded in Imphal West. Thoubal reported two new deaths, while Imphal East, Bishnupur, Chandel and Kakching reported one new death each.

In the last 24 hours, 87 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 30,685.

The recovery rate currently stands at 85.76 per cent.

So far, 6,39,778 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

