Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 22 (ANI): Manipur has reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 898 including 648 active cases.

A press release from the Manipur government said, "In the last twenty-four hours, 57 persons (41 Males, 16 Females) were confirmed as new COVID 19 positive cases from the VRDLs of RIMS (18) and JNIMS (39). They are from the districts of Bishnupur (3), Chandel (21), Churachandpur (8), Imphal East (1), Kakching (10), Kamjong (3), Kangpokpi (2), Tamenglong (4), Thoubal (1) and Senapati (4)."

"Fifty-two of them are returnees from other states. They are being shifted to the Covid Care Facilities. All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place," it said.

"The five new positive cases without travel history include two medical officers, one nurse from District Hospital, Bishnupur and two nurses from GBC, staff quarantine Centre, Churachandpur. There is no community transmission," the press release said.

"The total numbers of positive and active cases are 898 and 648 respectively. The cumulative number of Health Care Workers positive is six and active is five," it added. (ANI)

