Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], October 12 (ANI): Security Forces have arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Bishnupur under the Bishnupur police station limits, Manipur police said

The arrested cadre has been identified as Moirangthem Mohen Singh (42), a resident of Sagolband Tera Sayang Leirak, Imphal West

One SM carbine along with one magazine, two AK magazines, twenty-four rounds of AK ammunition, one camouflage T-shirt, and one mobile phone along with two SIM cards were seized from his possession, the Manipur police said on social media.

Meanwhile, Security forces arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Thoubal district and Imphal East district, respectively, Manipur police said.

The accused have been identified as Md Khursid Alam (21) of Lilong Litan Makhong Thoubal district and Md Akbar (37) of Khergao Awang Leikai, Imphal East district. Leikai was arrested in the follow-up operation following the arrest of the former, police said on social media.

Approximately 3 kgs of Heroin, and eight bottles of psychotropic Tussrex-TR syrup, sale proceeds of drugs amounting to Rs 9,57,000, one SBBL gun along with 2 cartridges, one four-wheeler and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

Earlier on October 2, in a significant breakthrough, the 36 Assam Rifles conducted a successful operation in the general area of Songkot village, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur district, resulting in the apprehension of five United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadres.

The operation also led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores, dealing a major blow to insurgent activities in the region.

The 36 Assam Rifles apprehended five cadres of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) on October 2 in Songkot village, Henglep Sub-Division, Churachandpur district, according to the release. (ANI)

