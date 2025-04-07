Imphal, Apr 7 (PTI) Security forces seized arms and ammunition from a militant camp in Manipur's Thoubal district after a brief encounter with insurgents of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when security forces were conducting a search operation in Heirok part III area.

Upon spotting the security forces, militants opened fire at them, and they retaliated, leading to a gunfight following which the insurgents fled the spot, a police officer said.

The security forces discovered a large camp of the militants from which a cache of arms and ammunition was seized.

A self-loading rifle with a magazine, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, twenty-one 7.62mm cartridges, three bulletproof jackets and two plates, camouflage clothing, syringes, medicines and three four-wheelers were seized from the camp, he said.

Police, meanwhile, arrested a KCP (PWG) militant in Nagamapal area in Imphal West district on Sunday.

The insurgent, identified as Waikhom Loveson Singh (31), was involved in extortion activities.

In another operation, security forces seized a .32 pistol with a magazine, an empty INSAS magazine and cartridges from Makou hill range near Pourabi village in Imphal East district on Sunday.

