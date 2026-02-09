Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 9 (ANI): During the period of February 1 to 7, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close conjunction with Manipur Police, executed a series of precise, intelligence- driven joint operations across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Pherzawl Districts.

The operations, according to an official release, led to the apprehension of 07 cadres from hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 18 weapons, explosives and other war-like stores.

On Feb 1, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos acted on specific intelligence and launched a joint operation in the Mayang Imphal area of Imphal West District. The operation resulted in the apprehension of one active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA). One smartphone with a SIM card was recovered.

On Feb 2, Assam Rifles, in joint operation with Manipur Police, detected a concealed insurgent hideout near Tonglhang village, leading to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two pistols, two single-barrel rifles, three radio sets, eighteen Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), three 9 mm rounds, eight 7.62 mm rounds, wire bundles and seven fired 7.62 mm cartridge cases. All eighteen IEDs were destroyed in situ following established safety procedures. The remnants weigh approximately 2.5 kilograms.

The release said that on the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Police Commandos conducted a joint operation in Kakwa, Imphal West District, resulting in the apprehension of one active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). One smartphone and one SIM card were recovered. On the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended another active cadre of the PLA in the Lambal area of Imphal West District and recovered one smartphone, one SIM card and one Aadhaar card.

On Feb 3, based on credible intelligence regarding suspicious movement of Valley-Based Anti-National Elements and a concealed arms cache in the Loktak Lake area east of Phubala village, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles in coordination with local police. The operation resulted in the recovery of one 9 mm country-made carbine with magazine, one 9 mm pistol with magazine, one .32 mm pistol with magazine, five rifle grenades, two lathode bombs, five 12-bore cartridges, ten 9 mm live rounds and one sniper scope. On the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos conducted another joint search operation in Lambal, Imphal West District, based on specific inputs and recovered one single bolt-action rifle, seven 9 mm pistols, sixty-four live rounds, six empty magazines, one hand grenade and other war-like stores.

Also, Assam Rifles foiled an ambush attempt by armed insurgents along the India-Myanmar Border in the general area of T'Minou near Border Pillar 75, Tengnoupal District.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops established an ambush and launched an Area Domination Patrol and repelled insurgents' fire from across the border. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of one AK-56 rifle with magazine (without cylinder), one M4 rifle with magazine and telescopic sight, ten rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, fifteen rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and eight fired cartridge cases, the release noted.

On Feb 5, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Police Commandos launched a joint operation in Pungdongbam, Imphal East District, resulting in the apprehension of one active cadre of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive).

On Feb 6, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended one active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) in Singjamei, Imphal West District. The operation led to the recovery of one smartphone, one SIM card and one Aadhaar card.

On Feb 7, based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of a suspected PREPAK cadre along the Andro-Wangkhem-Irilbung axis, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Imphal East Police Commandos. The operation resulted in the apprehension of one active cadre of PREPAK.

On the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended one active cadre of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) in Senjam Khunou, Imphal West District. One smartphone with a SIM card was recovered, the release stated. (ANI)

