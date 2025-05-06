Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid tensions in certain parts of Manipur, security forces in the state carried out Intelligence based combing operations and search operations and arrested 11 militants of various banned outfits Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), PLA, and KCP (Apunba) in Keirao Wangkhem and adjoining areas in Imphal east district, Manipur Police said.

The security forces recovered arms cache, including multiple rifles, ammunitions, demand letters, aadhar cards. bombs, war gear and more from the operations.

Manipur Police's statement on May 5 read, security forces arrested Naorem Rabichandra Singh (30), Yengkokpam Premchan Singh (22), Ningthoukhongjam Bikash Singh, Sanabam Ratan Singh (60) and recovered 2 AK Rifles loaded with 4 live rounds each, 1 M4 rifle with magazine, 1 SLR rifle loaded with 5 live rounds, 1 .303 rifle loaded with 5 live rounds, 25 ammunitions of .303 rifle, and 1 wireless set. From Ratan Singh, two mobile phones, and one aadhar card were seized.

In another operation in Mantiripukhri French Colony in Imphal east, 4 other cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested on May 5. Wahengbam Bimal Meiti (25), Sorenshangbam Sanjana Devi (25), and Senjam James Singh (30), Wangkheimayum Tarun Singh (24) were arrested and 2 pistols, 5 demands letters of the banned organisation, 5 mobiles, 2 aadhar cards, 3 hand gloves and 1 camoflage cap was seized from the cadres.

One active cadre of People's Liberation Army (PLA) was also arrested, identified as Moiranthem Oken (55), recovering 2 pistols, 1 hand grenade, 1 detonator, 3 mobile phones and 1 sling bag.

In a third operation, security forces arrested 2 active cadres of militant organisation KCP (Apunba). Soibam Adit Singh (19), Ningthouham Nagairam Meitei (19) were arrested, and 2 mobile phones, 3 im cads, 1 aadhar card, 1 PAN card and 1 wallet were recovered.

In separate search operations carried out from May 4-5, security forces also recovered arms and ammunition cache in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Semi-Automatic rifles, pistols with magazines, 12 bore single barrel gun, multiple BP Plates, jackets, and helmets, hand grenades, and 12 inch mortar HE MK 1 bomb were recovered, according to Manipur police. (ANI)

