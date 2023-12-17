Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], December 17 (ANI): Security forces destroyed 27 acres of illegal poppy plantations in Makui and Langka villages in Manipur's Kangpokpi district between Thursday and Saturday, police said.

While 15 acres were destroyed in Makui village, 12 acres were destroyed in Langka village, they added.

"A combined team of security forces conducted a poppy plantation destruction drive at Makui and Langka Village, Kangpokpi District, between 14.12.2023 to 16.12.2023. During the drive, 15 (fifteen) acres of illegal poppy plantations were destroyed in Makui village and 12 (twelve) acres were destroyed in Langka village," the Manipur Police said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier in January, the Manipur Police, in a joint operation with the forest department and Assam Rifles, destroyed 80 thousand opium poppy plants planted in 1.25 acres of forest land at Longpi village hill range in Nungba sub-division under the Noney district of Manipur.

The value of the poppy plants destroyed was estimated at about Rs 10 lakh, the Assam Rifles said in a statement, adding that the operation was part of its anti-drug move. (ANI)

