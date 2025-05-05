Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 5 (ANI): Security Forces in Manipur have recovered caches of arms and ammunition from Samuchep Lok/Nala, bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

The haul on Sunday includes two SLRs, one SBBL gun, two improvised mortars, four hand grenades, two locally made 9 mm pistols and tear smoke grenades, among other things, as per an official release by the Police Control Room.

The recovery was made under intensified search operations and area domination by the security forces in vulnerable hill and valley districts in the State amid President's rule in the region.

According to the release, as part of intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations targeting extortion activities, security forces have also arrested two active cadres of proscribed outfits, KCP (PWG) and KYKL (SOREPA) and seized two mobile phones from their possession.

In a separate operation on Sunday, security forces arrested two individuals from Imphal East, with 34 grams of suspected heroin powder seized.

Manipur Police also launched a special drive against two-wheelers in Imphal East and detained over 200 vehicles with incomplete documents for verification.

On Saturday, three stolen vehicles were recovered, and tinted glasses were removed from 43 vehicles during a targeted drive against anti-social elements, the release said.

To ensure the safe movement of essential supplies, 368 vehicles were escorted along NH-2 with security convoys in sensitive areas, with 111 checkpoints established across Manipur's districts; however, no detentions were reported at the checkpoints.

The police have also urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours or fake videos, providing a rumour amid the President's rule in the state.

The State has been under President's rule since February after the resignation of then Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from office.

Meanwhile, in a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts of Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi in Manipur and led to the apprehension of 17 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and the recovery of 31 weapons, 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores. (ANI)

