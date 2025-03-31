Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 31 (ANI): Security forces in Manipur have recovered a significant amount of arms, ammunition, and explosives and arrested several cadres of insurgent groups and drug traffickers in various operations conducted over the last 24 hours, Manipur Police said on Sunday.

According to a statement, During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense but under control. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During a search operation on March 29, security forces recovered three heavy mortar launchers, five metal IEDs, one IED, five kg of plastic IEDs, and other arms and ammunition from Tengnoupal District.

"Three heavy mortar launchers (country made), five metal IED, one IED, five Kg of plastic IED, one 7.62 mm country made pistol with magazine, one 7.65 mm pistol with magazine, four AK-47 ammunition, six SLR ammunition, six 12 Bore ammunition, two hundred grams of gunpowder, two helmet, two BPJ harness from Molnom-Senam under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District on 29.03.2025. Five metal IEDs and one plastic IED were destroyed in situ and remnants deposited at Tengnoupal-PS," the statement read.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Salam Malemnganba Singh from the Bishnupur district.

"On 29.03.2025, security forces arrested 01 (one) active cadre of KCP (PWG), namely, Salam Malemnganba Singh @ Wanglen (23) from a field on the eastern side of Tiddim Road at near Upoki Village under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur District and seized 01(one) mobile phone from his possession," the statement read.

In another separate operation, security forces arrested six drug traffickers from Kangpokpi District.

"On 29.03.2025, Manipur District Police arrested 06 (six) drug traffickers, namely, (i) Khaikahao Kipgen @ John (40), (ii) Letgoumang Touthang @ Amon (33), (iii) Aabi Baral (28), (iv) Jitten Kharka (22), (v) L H Ranirou (42) and (vi) Leah Chao (44) in connection with a case registered at Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District. 174 (one hundred and seventy-four) soap cases of suspected Brown Sugar were seized in connection with the case. A four-wheeler was also seized," the statement read.

In another operation, security forces also arrested four poppy cultivators in the Kangpokpi district.

"On 29.03.2025, Manipur Police arrested 04 (four) poppy cultivators, namely, (i) Janggoulen Kipgen (41), (ii) Letginlal Kipgen (41), (iii) Kamginlen Kipgen (25), (iv) Thangminlen Kipgen (34) in connection with a case registered in Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District regarding illegal poppy cultivation in Songjang village, IT road under Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District," the statement read.

On March 30, security forces arrested one cadre of KCP (PWG)-Lamyanba Khuman from Jiribam District.

"On 30.03.2025, security forces arrested 01(one) cadre of KCP (PWG)-Lamyanba Khuman faction, namely Thoudam Suresh Singh @ Lemba (34) from Ningsingkhul, Jiribam, under Jiribam-PS, Jiribam District," the statement read.

Movement of 283 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order in to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 112 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. No one was detained by Police in connection with violation in different districts of the state.

"Appeal is made to the general public not to believe in rumour and be aware of false videos. Any circulations of unfounded videos etc. may be confirmed from the rumour-free number 9233522822 of Central Control room. Also, there are many fake posts being circulated in social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of such fake posts on social media will face legal action. Further, appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," the statement read.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

