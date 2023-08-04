Imphal, August 4: Manipur Police on Thursday said that situation in the state over the last 24 hours continues to be tense. Police in its press note issued on August 3 said that there have been sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregation. Police further stated that security forces have conducted operations in the Koutruk Hill range destroying seven illegal bunkers. As per the Police, a mob stormed the Police outpost in Keirenphabi and Thangalawai in Bishnupur and took away a cache of arms and ammunition. An attempt by the mob to snatch arms from a battalion of Manipur rifles was repelled.

The Police have also reported an exchange of fire between armed miscreants at Koutruk Haraothei and Senjam Chirang in which 2 people including one security personnel were injured. The security personnel later succumbed to his injuries. Police further mentioned that a total of 129 checkpoints have been set up in different districts of the state both in the Hills and the Valley and 1047 people have been detained. The movement of vehicles on NH37 and NH32 with essential items has been ensured by the Police. Manipur Violence: Mob Loots Weapons Including Assault Rifles and Hand Grenades From Police Armoury in Bishnupur District.

The police have appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and be aware of fake videos. The Police have also set up a helpline to allow people to report Fake videos. Earlier a Curfew was reimposed in Imphal West and Imphal East after clashes between security personnel and locals in Churachandpur, Manipur on Thursday. The clashes broke out after a large group of locals, belonging predominantly to women of the Meitei community, attempted to move towards Churanchandpur from Bishnupur and were stopped by the security forces in order to preserve law and order in the area. Manipur Violence: Security Beefed Up in Churachandpur District Ahead of Mass Burial of Slain Kukis on August 3.

The march was organised after a Tribal organisation of the Kukis had announced that it would bury some of those who had died, in the violence, near the area. The burial was deferred after the Court ordered restraint from both communities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)