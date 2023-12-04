New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday provided three options to the 284 students affected by the Manipur violence to avail their education at two central universities in Assam or Meghalaya, or through the online mode.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also asked the committee led by Justice Gita Mittal, which is overseeing the implementation of relief, rehabilitation and confidence-building measures in the state, to explore better administrative decisions to aid the situation of the students.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: 80 Newly-Elected MLAs Have Criminal Cases Against Them, Says Report.

The top court asked the students to either get admission to Assam University in Silchar or North Eastern Hill University in Shillong or attend classes online.

It asked the students to contact the nodal officer appointed by the Registrar of Manipur University regarding the logistics of the admission process. For the students who are not willing to opt for the above options and continue to have issues, they could submit their grievances before the Justice Gita Mittal Committee, said the bench.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Results: Amid Suspense Over CM Face, Around 50 BJP MLAs Meet Vasundhara Raje.

"Any student desirous of admission in any of these two universities will be at liberty to approach the nodal officer, who shall take the necessary steps for admissions and relocations. Any other grievance can be raised before the committee led by Justice Gita Mittal. She will engage with the state administration regarding this and any other option submitted to us will be considered. The process of relocation shall be carried out in two weeks upon such requests. Manipur University Hall ensures that the above exercise does not impede the students from receiving a degree for their course of studies,

" the bench stated in its order.

The apex court was hearing the plea filed by around 284 students from Manipur who sought admission in central universities across the country, saying they had relocated to different parts of the country due to violence in the state.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre and state governments, told the bench that nodal officers had been appointed to assess the availability of courses students wished to continue at the University of Manipur itself and facilitate arrangements for students to attend classes. He also suggested the option of online classes for those unable to relocate physically. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)