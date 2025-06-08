Imphal, Jun 7 (PTI) Protests broke out in parts of Imphal on Saturday night after reports claimed that a leader of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was apprehended.

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader.

"Additional security forces have been deployed in these areas to bring the situation under control," an official said.

However, there was no official word on the name of the leader who was held or the charges against him.

In a viral video, which could not be independently verified by PTI, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba was seen on the street, speaking to security personnel.

"We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such a thing, how will peace come? You arrest me along with the MLA I am here with," he was heard saying in the purported video.

