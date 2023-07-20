New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam Thursday attacked the government over the Manipur video that showed two women being paraded naked, and said it is time Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes out of "hibernation" and restore peace in the strife-torn state.

In a letter to Modi, Viswam said the incident is a shameful blot on the entire country.

"It will only bring disgrace to our country when you are eagerly waiting to preside over the G-20 Summit. It is impossible to absolve the government of the responsibility of this barbaric crime. I urge you to come out of your hibernation on the Manipur issue and take appropriate steps to instill trust and confidence in the people of the border state," Viswam said.

He said the video showing the two naked women being paraded by armed assailants in the state completely “exposes the absence of any semblance of law-and-order, respect for women or presence of government authority”.

"The video is months old but people who committed this heinous crime are roaming freely exposing the failure of the government. Your deafening silence on the Manipur issue has emboldened such unlawful elements who are ruling the roosts in Manipur under the so-called double-engine government of the BJP.

"First the opposition and today the Supreme Court was compelled to respond to the Manipur crisis due to the painful inaction by your government,” he told in his letter to the PM.

“Your government has not shown any empathy towards the tears and sorrows of the people of Manipur. They are left at the mercy of communally charged mobs with no protection or help in sight.

“Respected Prime Minister, the insult, humiliation and agony the visuals from Manipur have caused to the women of country will not heal from mere slogans. The disgrace caused by the video for the entire country globally will not simply wash away,” he said.

Responding to the video, Prime Minister Modi expressed his anger and pain and said the culprits would not be spared.

