Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 10 (ANI): The second batch of evacuees extricated from Manipur in Operation Kohima Calling reached Nagaland today, an official statement said. "The second batch of evacuees under Operation Kohima Calling II reached Nagaland around 11 am on Wednesday. A total of 552 civilians including 47 Konyak Girls reached Kohima safely. Major General Vikas Lakhera, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) welcomed the civilians," the statement said.

On Tuesday, a total of 47 girls of the Konyak community from Nagaland have been evacuated from Yairipok town in Thoubal district.

The evacuation operation was carried out by Assam Rifles in coordination with Nagaland Government.

Earlier Assam Rifles along with the Nagaland State Police successfully evacuated more than 600 Naga students and families from violence-hit Imphal.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said.

Earlier the rescue operation for evacuation of Nagaland citizens commenced on May 6. More than six hundred civilians have already been evacuated from the state.

The violence in Manipur had erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. (ANI)

