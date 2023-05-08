New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur during the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, and sought a status report from the Centre and State governments on the steps being taken for safety, rehabilitation of displaced people and protection of religious places.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala stressed taking adequate measures to restore normalcy over there.

"We are concerned very deeply about the loss of lives and properties," the bench said.

The bench asked Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Manipur government, to ensure that due arrangements are made in relief camps in terms of food and medicines.

It further told the Centre to ensure that steps are taken to rehabilitate displaced persons and to protect places of worship.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on May 17.

During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud asked Solicitor General about how many relief camps there and how many people are in the relief camps. The bench also asked what arrangements have been made since this is a "humanitarian issue".

Solicitor General told the top court that 52 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 105 columns of Army/Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur.

Flag marches have been conducted in disturbed areas, Mehta told the bench, adding that a senior police officer has been appointed by the Centre as a security advisor and also a senior IAS officer was repatriated from central deputation to Manipur to function as its Chief Secretary amid the emergency situation.

The movement of stranded being facilitated by security forces, SG added.

Mehta further apprised the top court that peace meetings have been conducted. Helicopters and drones were used and constant vigil is being maintained by paramilitary forces and Army.

He further added that no violence has been reported for two days in the State and curfew was relaxed for a few hours yesterday. The situation is returning to normalcy, Mehta said.

"Let everything is calm down," SG told the bench asking it to hear at a later time an appeal filed by the Chairman of the Hill Areas Committe (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, and BJP MLA, Dinganglung Gangmei, challenging the High Court order in relation to Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community as a tribe of Manipur.

The bench emphasised that due arrangements be made in relief camps in terms of food, medical; taking all necessary precautions for the rehabilitation of displaced persons and protecting places of religious worship.

"Our immediate target is the protection, rescue and rehabilitation of people. We are concerned deeply about the loss of lives and loss of properties. These proceedings before the Supreme Court should not become a ground to further destabilise the State," observed the bench.

It also questioned the Manipur High Court order directing the state government to recommend to the Centre the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, saying such power is only with the President.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the BJP MLA of Manipur challenging the Manipur High Court order saying that the Meitei community is not a tribe and has never been recognised as such.

The petition further stated that the order directing the state government to recommend a tribe for the Scheduled Tribes List falls solely within the jurisdiction of the State, and not the High Court.

On March 27, the High Court directed the State to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

The appeal filed against the High Court order stated that the order is entirely illegal and ought to be quashed.

"The High Court ought to have realised that it was a political problem in which the High Court had no role to play and the political disputes had to be resolved politically. By getting into the political area and making a categorical order that the State government is directed to submit a recommendation for the inclusion of the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list to the Central government, the High Court ambiguously and in all probability inadvertently gave rise to strong misgivings and worries and tensions among the tribals," the appeal stated.

The appeal also sought a stay on the High Court's order.

Another PIL by a tribal outfit sought an SIT probe into the violence which has gripped the northeastern State.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

Violence has gripped the entire state for several days and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

