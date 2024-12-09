New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Supreme Court on Monday sought a sealed cover report from the Manipur government regarding properties, buildings burnt, partially burnt, looted, trespassed, and encroached upon, along with details of the name and address of the owner and who is occupying it at the moment.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the report of the state government shall also indicate the steps taken by it to ensure that the persons who have trespassed are proceeded against as per law.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Tensions Escalate As ASHA Worker Slaps Policeman During Protest Over Promised Salary Hike; BRS Questions 'Ill-Treatment of Mothers of Telangana' (Watch Video).

It also asked the state government to respond to the issue of the release of funds for temporary and permanent housing as flagged by the Justice Gita Mittal Committee.

The apex court will now hear the case relating to violence in Manipur after January 20, 2025.

Also Read | UPSC Mains Results 2024: Know How To Check Civil Services Mains Results at upsc.gov.in and Selection Process.

The top court is seized of the cases relating to the violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and the Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023 against Manipur High Court directing the state to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Violence has gripped the entire state since May now, and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)