Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 16 (ANI): Manipur's women vendors have taken to the streets in protest as the situation escalates and tensions remain high in the state, which has been marred by violence since May last year, following the alleged abduction of six individuals and the discovery of three bodies.

However, It is unclear if the bodies belong to the missing persons.

Manipur Police via a post on X had stated that, "Senior officers of IG and DIG ranks of Manipur Police are presently stationed in Jiribam and Borobekra areas for supervision and coordination of efforts by forces regarding the 06 (six) missing persons."

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/1857136616734695494

Earlier in the day, security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. The police also ensured the safe movement of vehicles. "Movement of 16 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of the vehicles," said the police via a tweet.

Further, as per police officials, a total of 106 checkpoints were set up across various districts of Manipur, both in the hills and valleys, to prevent any violations. No one was detained by the police in connection with any violations across the districts.

On Friday, the police continued their efforts with more search operations. "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The movement of 06 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles."

The police also set up 108 checkpoints in different districts to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in six Police Stations of five districts of Manipur with immediate effect up till March 31, 2025 to address well-coordinated operation by the security forces in the ethnic violent-hit state to maintain the security situation.

The imposition of AFSPA will be imposed in the areas under jurisdiction of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong and Moirang Police Stations of five districts in Manipur (Imphal West, Imphal East, Jiribam, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur). This decision follows a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation conducted in consultation with key stakeholders. (ANI)

