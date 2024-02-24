Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 24 (ANI): A 13-day National Integration Tour (NIT), conducted by the Assam Rifles, provided a never-before-experience to 26 Manipuri students, including 12 girls, a platform to share insights, experiences, and ideas aimed at furthering the objectives of national integration and harmony.

As part of the tour, the students from the remote Manipur district visited Kohima, New Delhi and Dehradun.

"A 13-Day National Integration Tour, by Assam Rifles in Manipur, for 26 students, including 12 girls, of Tengnoupal, was flagged-in by Maj Gen Vijay Jotwani, Chief of Staff, HQ Spear Corps, at Rangapahar Military Station. The students visited Kohima, New Delhi and Dehradun," as per the PRO (Defence), Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal.

"The tour commenced on February 10, from Pallel and went through Kohima War Cemetery, where they paid homage to the fallen soldiers. On reaching Delhi, participants visited Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate, the National War Memorial, Chandni Chowk, the Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar and the National Modern Art Gallery and experienced the metropolitan culture while visiting the first underground market, Palika Bazaar and Connaught Place," as per the press release.

The tour had the unique experience of visiting the National Security Guards (NSG), known as the Black Cat Commandos, wherein they interacted with the Commandant, Sudipto Das, IPS, who motivated the students. The participants witnessed an impressive dog show and a weapon display.

"At Dehradun, the students were taken to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the premier training institute for the Indian Army. The students interacted with Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, SM, Commandant, IMA, who inspired them to join the Indian Army as officers. The students witnessed the state-of-the-art training being imparted to the gentlemen cadets by visiting the firing range, swimming pool and other locations," the release stated.

The tour had the unique opportunity of interacting with the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, and VSM (Retd), who advised the students to 'Dream Big in Life' and work towards achieving the same.

"This tour provided a never before experience of life in a cosmopolitan town to these students from remote areas and served as a platform to share insights, experiences, and ideas aimed at furthering the objectives of national integration and harmony. Maj Gen Vijay Jotwani, COS, HQ Spear Corps, commended the Assam Rifles team for their dedication and commitment to fostering goodwill and unity across regions," as per the release.

The conduct of the National Integration Tour reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of the Indian Army to continue contributing towards nation-building and fostering peace in the region. (ANI)

