Imphal, Jul 27 (PTI) Fifty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally to 2,286, an official said on Monday.

Thoubal district reported 19 cases, Kangpokpi (14), Imphal East (9), Imphal West (7) and Churachandpur (2), an official at the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Also Read | BJP Appoints Somu Veerraju as President of Party's Andhra Pradesh Unit: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Thirty-eight people were discharged from hospital after they recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 1,559, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 68.17 per cent, he said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

Of the total 2,286 COVID-19 cases, 727 are active cases as 1,559 people have recovered from the disease.

He said 220 employees of the COVID-19 Common Control Room including security personnel were tested for coronavirus and all of them were found negative.

Earlier an official of the COVID-19 Common Control Room had tested positive for coronavirus. The official was also retested using the RT-PCR method and was found negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Thoubal district N Bandana Devi on Monday declared a section of Thoubal bazaar as containment zone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)