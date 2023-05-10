New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the trial court proceedings against Manoj Tiwari, a Member of Parliament, in a defamation case filed by former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia had filed a case against several BJP leaders in 2019 for alleging corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi's government schools at a press conference. The accused persons were issued a summons by a court on November 28, 2019, in the case, noted the court.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Monday after going through the submissions ordered 'no steps be taken against applicant Manoj Tiwari by the trial court'

The bench decided to stay the proceedings going before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Rouse Avenue Court. The court also sought a response from Manish Sisodia on the plea moved by the Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. Earlier the same Court had stayed the trial court proceedings against Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Harish Khurana and Hans Raj Hans.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 2019 had filed a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Hans Raj Hans, MP Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for making false allegations regarding his (Manish Sisodia) involvement in corruption of Rs 2000 crore in the building of classrooms of Delhi government schools.

Sisodia in the defamation case stated that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders jointly and severally were false, defamatory and derogatory to intending to harm and damage the reputation and goodwill of him. (ANI)

