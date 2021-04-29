New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)