Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave a nod to organise a series of cultural festivals to make the state a world-class tourist destination by showcasing its rich culture, art and legacy.

A decision to this effect was taken by the chief minister while chairing a meeting of the tourism department here, according to an official release.

Mann said the move is aimed at enhancing tourist visits in the state and establishing it as a world-class destination in coming years.

These cultural events will give a major fillip to the tourism sector in the state and put Punjab prominently on the world tourist map, he said.

Mann said besides giving impetus to tourists in the state, this move will also act as a catalyst in making the younger generations abreast of the rich heritage of the state.

The sacred land of Punjab has huge potential of attracting the tourists due to its age old history and rich cultural heritage, he said.

However, he bemoaned that due to the negligence of successive state governments, the vast potential of the state in the tourism sector has hitherto remained untapped.

Mann also asked the tourism department to prepare a complete table for organising these cultural festivals regularly so that they emerges as mass events.

