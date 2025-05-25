Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed the Centre's firm commitment to the inclusive growth and strategic advancement of the North-eastern region.

A press communique issued by the Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party said that the programme was streamed live at more than 25,000 booths--out of a total 29,565--spanning 433 Mandals across 39 organizational districts.

The initiative witnessed the enthusiastic mobilisation of lakhs of BJP karyakartas, underscoring the party's formidable grassroots presence and organisational discipline.

BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma stated that an impressive array of senior leaders partook in the event, including state BJP President Dilip Saikia, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, BJP national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, members of the Assam Cabinet, as well as MPs, MLAs, and party officials at all levels.

Booth-level cadres across the state executed the outreach effort in perfect synchrony with the party's strategic directive.

President Saikia was present at Booth No. 64 in Kamalpur, while Union Minister Sonowal tuned in to the broadcast from Booth No. 112 in Shantipara under Dibrugarh West Mandal, reaffirming the leadership's deep engagement with grassroots participation.

Describing Mann Ki Baat as a "beacon of inspiration," BJP spokesperson Sharma remarked that this edition marking the first address since the triumphant culmination of 'Operation Sindoor', paid stirring tribute to the indomitable spirit and gallantry of India's Armed Forces. The programme catalysed a groundswell of nationalistic sentiment, culminating in a sweeping Tricolour March that sought to unify citizens in a collective gesture of reverence and solidarity with the nation's defenders.

In his address, the Prime Minister also projected a range of salient national themes--from the promising outcomes of the Northeast investment summit and the surge in tiger populations across India and Asia, to initiatives such as 'Drone Didi', Khelo India, International Yoga Day observances, and a clarion call for reduced sugar consumption in the interest of public health.

The press note further highlighted that immediately following the broadcast, coordinated Tricolour Marches unfolded across more than 25,000 booths statewide, with spirited participation from both the public and BJP functionaries. President Saikia, accompanied by MLA Diganta Kalita, led the march in Kamalpur, while Union Minister Sonowal spearheaded a grand procession through the streets of Dibrugarh, infusing the event with symbolic gravitas and patriotic fervour. (ANI)

