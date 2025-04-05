Sultanpur Lodhi (Pb), Apr 5 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday accused the Bhagwant Mann government of "ruining" the state in the past three years as he slammed the AAP dispensation over rising debt and "failed" law and order situation.

Warring, who was addressing a workers' rally in Kapurthala district, said there was complete unity in his party and vowed to dismantle "sleeper cells" of other parties in the Congress.

"Bhagwant Mann will be known as the most incompetent chief minister while the AAP government is the most ineffective regime in the state's history," he said, noting that Punjab has a debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore.

Leader of opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa launched a scathing attack on the Punjab Police, seeking a complete revamp of the force, and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in connection with the arrest of the woman constable in Bathinda for alleged drug possession.

Bajwa accused the Punjab Police of being "morally corrupt and losing its conscience".

"No crime, including drug peddling, can happen without the police's complicity," Bajwa alleged.

Taking on the state government over the issue of law and order in the state, Warring that the AAP government has badly failed as people were living in fear.

Traders and industrialists are afraid that they will get a call from gangsters for extortion, he alleged, adding that "gangsters were threatening people without any fear of law".

He also referred to recent incidents of bomb explosions at police stations, outside a temple and also the vandalism of statues of B R Ambedkar.

Terming it a "sad" state of affairs, he said drugs had been recovered from Punjab Police cops and "this all is happening under the nose of the AAP government".

The Congress leaders were referring to the recovery of 17 grams of heroin from a woman constable in Bathinda on Wednesday. Later, the constable was dismissed from service.

Referring to the detention of protesting farmers and their eviction from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, Warring alleged that the farmers were "backstabbed" by the AAP government.

Asserting that there was complete unity in the party and all the leaders were together, he accused the AAP government of orchestrating a paid campaign in a section of the media to spread rumours about the Congress.

He also said that he would ensure that the "sleeper cells" of other parties in the Congress are dismantled.

The Ludhiana MP stressed that the district and block presidents in the Congress were being empowered, adding that they would be recommending candidates for the state assembly elections while the final decision would be taken by the party high command.

Referring to the announcement of the Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the party candidate for the ensuing Ludhiana West by-election, he said the party will fight it together and ensure the victory with a record margin.

In his address, Qadian MLA Bajwa said that the dismissed woman constable's "links must be exposed".

He said the AAP regime "backstabbed" farmers and the protesters suffered heavy losses as their trolleys and other belongings were stolen from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points following police action.

Cautioning the minorities against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajwa alleged that Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was a "direct attack on minority rights".

"The minority institutions are being targeted by the BJP. The BJP and RSS have a malicious intention to destroy the Indian Constitution," he alleged.

