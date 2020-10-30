Guwahati, October 30: It came as a ray of hope in the pandemic hit Assam tea industry after a rare variety of tea in Assam was recently sold at a record price of Rs 75,000 per kg at an auction. According to reports, the bright yellowish malty special tea is plucked only during dawn in Manohari tea estate in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Rajan Lohia, director of Manohari Tea Estate as quoted in a Deccan Herald report said that this year, 2.5-kgs tea was produced, out of which 1.2-kg was sold in an auction. He shared that the remaining tea will be available at select outlets including Guwahati Tea Auction Centre lounge. Assam’s Manohari Gold Tea Sold for Rs 50,000 Per Kg at Public Auction.

The reason why the tea is plucked only dawn is to avoid exposure to sunlight. This contributes to an aromatic, full-bodied and bright yellowish malty liquor. Although this was the highest tea price recorded this year, the golden butterfly tea produced in Dikom Tea Estate in upper Assam was also sold at Rs. 75,000 per kg in August last year. In 2018, Manohari gold tea was sold at Rs. 39,001 and later at Rs. 50,000 per kg too in the auction.

