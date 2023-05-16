New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Educationist Manoj Soni on Tuesday took oath as chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The oath was administered by Smita Nagaraj, a senior member of the Commission.

Soni joined the Commission as a member on June 28, 2017, and was later appointed to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC under Article 316 (A) of the Constitution of India with effect from April 5, 2022.

Prior to joining UPSC, Soni studied Political Science with a specialization in International Relations Studies and earned a doctorate in "Post-Cold War International Systemic Transition and Indo-US Relations" from Sardar Patel University.

He served a total of three terms as Vice-Chancellor of the M.S. University of Baroda (one term) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Gujarat for two terms.

Soni has been the youngest-ever Vice Chancellor in independent India. He has earned a number of recognitions and awards and has significant publications to his credit. (ANI)

