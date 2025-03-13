New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Holi with party workers in Delhi, extended greetings and took a dig at the Aam Aadmi party's protest over the free LPG cylinder rollout, saying that the festival should be enjoyed without creating a controversy.

Reacting to the AAP's protest over the free LPG cylinder issue, Manoj Tiwari assured that the scheme was in progress and would be implemented in about a month.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Tiwari said, "We are celebrating Holi with all our party workers of Delhi. I congratulate everyone on this joyous occasion. Holi comes once a year, and those trying to create any kind of issue are not doing good. 'Holi waale Holi manaayein, Jumma waale Jumma manaayein."

On the AAP protest over the free cylinder issue, Tiwari said, "We will provide it. We are doing the categorisation as of now, and it will take around one month."

AAP has been pressing the BJP-led government over its promise of providing free LPG cylinders, demanding an immediate rollout.

The BJP, on the other hand, maintains that necessary processes are being followed before implementation.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva also assured that the party will fulfil all promises in its Sankalp Patra.

He added that AAP would soon face consequences worse than Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "Atishi and AAP do the politics of lies, arrogance and confrontation. They always made false promises. Earlier, they used to protest over our promise of providing Rs 2,500 to women. Now, they are worrying about cylinders. I want to tell them that the BJP will fulfil all the promises that it has made in Sankalp Patra. It just needs some budgetary rules to follow. The people have rejected them, and soon AAP will face worse conditions than Congress."

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders protested at ITO and put up a banner opposing the BJP's free LPG cylinder promise.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar criticised the BJP, calling it a 'jumla' party for failing to deliver on promises of free cylinders and Rs 2500 to Delhi residents.

"Modi ji had given a guarantee to the people of Delhi. JP Nadda ji, BJP, had given a guarantee that women would receive free cylinders by Holi. Today is Choti Holi. Holi has arrived, but the cylinders have not. The people of Delhi are waiting for the free cylinders. In the end, Modi ji's guarantee has turned out to be a 'jumla.' First, they lied to the women, then they lied about the cylinders. BJP is a 'jumla' party. The people of Delhi got neither free cylinders nor Rs 2500. Our protest will continue until the people of Delhi get free cylinders."

On Wednesday, AAP workers held a protest against the BJP's promise of giving free LPG cylinders to women during Holi.

Delhi Assembly Leader of the Opposition Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to deliver on their promises to Delhi's women, including the Rs 2,500 aid and free LPG cylinders.

In its party manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election, the BJP had promised to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. The party also promised to support low-income families by providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from such households. Additionally, the party also promised to give one free cylinder each on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

On March 8, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the BJP-led government in the national capital would fulfil all its promises. (ANI)

