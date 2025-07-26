New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Bhojpuri folk singer and social reformer Bhikhari Thakur be posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

"I would like to request you with utmost respect that the great Bhojpuri folk poet, playwright, singer, social reformer and artist of the masses, Shri Bhikhari Thakur ji, should be honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' posthumously by the Government of India," Tiwari wrote in his letter.

The BJP MP highlighted Thakur's role in raising critical issues such as child marriage, displacement, women's respect, caste discrimination and other social evils through his music, theatre and writings.

"Shri Bhikhari Thakur Ji presented the sufferings of Bhojpuri society, child marriage, displacement, women's respect, caste discrimination and social evils through his writings, music and theatre in an impressive manner. He not only gave a cultural identity to Bhojpuri language, but also made it a powerful medium of public awareness," the letter stated.

Tiwari said Thakur's "timeless creations" like Bidesia, Beti Bechwa and Gabar Ghichor continue to inspire society and spread ideological awareness.

"His timeless creations like Bidesia, Beti Bechwa, Gabar Ghichor -- still create ideological consciousness in the society. He was not just an artist, but a man of the era who gave the form of a mass movement to folk arts. Honouring such a rare personality with Bharat Ratna will be a matter of pride not only for Bhojpuri society but for the entire Indian folk culture. This honour will also strengthen the unity in diversity of the country. You are requested to think positively on this subject and take appropriate action," the letter further said. (ANI)

