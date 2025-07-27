Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): At least six people, including a minor, were killed and 28 others injured in a stampede that broke out near the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9.00 am when a large crowd of devotees was climbing nearly 800 steps to reach the hilltop shrine.

Upon receiving information, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the fire brigade reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

According to officials, four of the deceased were from Uttar Pradesh, one from Bihar, and one from Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the hospital to meet the injured, wished them a speedy recovery, and directed doctors to provide the best possible treatment.

He also announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced."

President of the Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri, also announced financial aid, stating that the temple trust would provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured.

He said that the stampede may have started when someone slipped on a less steep part of the stairs.

"...6-7 people died, 1-2 are serious, and about 12-13 are injured... CM acknowledged the incident.. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured families. After this, I spoke with the CM and decided to pay Rs 5 lakh from the Mansa Devi Temple Trust. We will also pay Rs 1 lakh for the injured and Rs 5 lakh for the deceased from our side... The incident occurred when a person's foot slipped on a less steep part of the ladder..." he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid for families of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh.

He directed officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government and ensure that the mortal remains were brought back to their home districts.

"The news of the tragic accident on the Shri Mansa Devi Temple road in Haridwar, resulting in the demise of devotees, is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families," he posted on X.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1949420358060085293

"Instructions have been given to officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the mortal remains of the citizens of UP who lost their lives in the accident are transported to their home districts and handed over to their families. Each family of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh in this accident will be provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh by UP Govt," the post read.

Opposition leaders criticised the BJP government over the incident.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called the stampede "heart-wrenching" and questioned the state's ability to manage large religious gatherings.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "The incident of devotees' deaths in the stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is extremely heart-wrenching and concerning."

https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1949451181434024055

He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and urged authorities to disclose the exact cause and the number of casualties.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other leaders also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

President Murmu wrote in a post on X, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly."

Expressing deep sadness over the loss of lives in the stampede, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected." (ANI)

