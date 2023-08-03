By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Thursday met and congratulated two CDSCO officers who showed their bravery by raiding a big gang in Kolkata and seizing adulterated and spurious drugs worth Rs 2 crore.

"Met and congratulated two CDSCO officers, Yashpal Singh and Rakesh Sharma, who showed their bravery by raiding a big gang in Kolkata and seizing adulterated and spurious drugs worth more than 2 crores. Modi government will not make any kind of compromise to stop adulterated medicines," Mansukh Madaviya tweeted.

According to the official sources, "CDSCO East Zone, Kolkata received a complaint from Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited via email dated on January 11, 2023, regarding selling and storage of suspected spurious (counterfeit) of their products at SENCO, Bagri Market, Kolkata. A team of officers from CDSCO East Zone (Rakesh Sharma, Drugs Inspector and Yash Pal Singh, Drugs Inspector) under the supervision of Dr Kamal K Halder (ADC, CDSCO-East Zone), along with assistance from officers of the Directorate of Drugs Control, West Bengal conducted a raid at the Bagri Market and seized spurious/counterfeit drugs of leading manufacturers worth approx 10 lakhs INR and one person arrested in the matter by Drug Inspector under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940."

During the further investigation, it was disclosed during the interrogation of the arrested accused, major breakthrough was obtained and one unlicensed warehouse was identified at Moulana Shaukat Ali Street, Kolkata-73 which was recced for several days. On confirmation of the presence of a suspected person and goods raid was conducted on 8 July 2023 by officers from CDSCO East Zone (Rakesh Sharma, Yash Pal Singh, Narender Kumar, Krishanu Burman and Lipika Roy under the supervision of Dr Kamal K Halder (ADC) and guidance of Arup Chatterjee (DDC and Head of Office, CDSCO-East Zone). Directorate of Drugs Control, West Bengal also assisted in the activity under Dr Partha Dev Kar, ADDC and Samit Saha," it stated.

Further investigation to find the manufacturer and supply chain is ongoing to ensure the supply of genuine medicine for consumption by the general public. (ANI)

