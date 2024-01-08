Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) Sub-Zonal Office and Central Drug Testing Laboratory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday.

"Monitoring the quality of medicines through the CDSCO Sub-Zonal Office will ensure access to high-quality medicines to the citizens and provide ease of doing business for the stakeholders of pharmaceutical industries of Madhya Pradesh," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya also laid the foundation stone of six new facilities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal and inaugurated a slew of facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

"It is the dream of Hon'ble Prime Minister that AIIMS should be opened in all states of the country on the lines of AIIMS New Delhi. In the last 10 years, 17 AIIMS have been opened bringing the total number of AIIMS to 23 in the country," he said.

The Union Health Minister also addressed the 75th Foundation Day Ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore.

"Inspired by the principles given by respected Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), the government has started work on the principle of One District One Medical College to convert all districts in the country into Ayushman districts," he said.

"The most special thing about the Indore model of preventive healthcare is that it is sustainable as well as scalable and affordable," Mandaviya said. (ANI)

