PM Narendra Modi in a group photograph with 43 ministers who took oath as Union Cabinet Ministers and as Ministers of State, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): In major changes of portfolios after the expansion of union council of ministers, Mansukh Mandaviya was on Wednesday given charge of both health and chemicals and fertilisers ministries.

As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also oversee the newly-created ministry of Co-operation.

Dharmendra Pradhan has been given charge of the Ministry of Education and also of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Ahwini Vaishnaw has been appointed Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Minister.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)