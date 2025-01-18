Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Many Bengali film personalities, who have been at the forefront of R G Kar protests, on Saturday expressed disappointment that the CBI probe could not identify all those involved in the rape and murder of the woman medic at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

The Sealdah court on Saturday declared Sanjay Roy "guilty" of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor, a heinous crime that sparked nationwide outrage and prolonged protests. The court will declare his sentence on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anirban Das said.

Actor-director Chaiti Ghosal, who had been closely involved with the R G Kar protests told PTI, "The CBI probe which framed chargesheet against Roy holding him as the sole perpetrator in the ghastly incident. The Kolkata Police probe within 48 hours of the incident had also arrived at the same conclusion. These leave many queries, many riddles unanswered."

"We have faith in our judicial system but I am not sure if the probe by the investigating agency was conducted thoroughly. We and thousands of people had descended on the road demanding justice for the victim and security for every woman in August and for subsequent months. That should not go in vain," she said.

Actor Ushashi Chakraborty, another prominent face in the R G Kar movement for justice, said "Roy was certainly involved but he is just a pawn and there must be others who were also involved but not identified by the central investigating agency. They remain unscathed."

Actor and protesting doctor Kinjal Nanda said the movement for fair and wholesome justice for the deceased woman and her grief-stricken parents will continue till others are not identified by the investigating agency.

"We will be with the parents of Abhaya as fellow warriors. Not as mere companions," Nanda, one of the prominent faces of the junior doctors' movement, said.

Writer, activist Satabdi Das said over 2,000 people, including a sizeable number of women, walked from Sealdah station to Moulali under the 'Abhaya Manch' (naming the victim medic as fearless) demanding that CBI bring to book all other perpetrators of the rape and murder and not "hush up the August 9 incident".

She said as part of the continued protests and movements demanding safe and secure space for women in every sphere of society, the Abhaya Manch - consisting of eight organisations including West Bengal Junior Doctors Front - will continue with more protests in the coming days.

"We had already taken out a rally from Wellington to Rani Rasmoni Avenue on January 16. More such protests, adhering to the restrictions of administration, are in the pipeline, she said.

