Shimla, July 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state government has undertaken many initiatives to strengthen the rural economy to provide more money to farmers.

He was speaking to a delegation of milk producers associated with Kamdhenu Hitkari Society, who called on Sukhu to express their gratitude for enhancing freight subsidy from Rs 1.50 per liter to Rs 3 per liter for the registered milk societies.

The chief minister said that Himachal is the first state to offer highest minimum support prices for milk, with cow milk being procured at the rate of Rs 51 per liter, while buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 61 per liter from the cattle rearers.

"Additionally, the state government is also providing minimum minimum support price (MSP) for the naturally produced wheat, maize, barley and raw turmeric at the rate of Rs 60, Rs40, Rs 60 and Rs 90 per kg respectively" he added.

He asked the farmers to avail these benefits to boost their household income and enhance their livelihoods.

During the meeting, the delegation informed Sukhu that nearly 6000 families associated with the Kaamdhenu Hitkari Society will be benefitted from this enhancement.

They expressed gratitude for the freight subsidy given to the milk producers, and said that they are thankful to the chief minister for this empathetic gesture and his approach to resolve the problems of the farmers.

Sukhu also assured the delegation that he will join a function being organised by Kaamdhenu Milk Society in the first week of September this year.

