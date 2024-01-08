New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that many parts of Tamil Nadu will receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lighting in the next seven days.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas will also witness rainfall at one or two places in the coming days.

Light to moderate rain at many places over Tamilnadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur on January 8, the IMD release said.

The release further said, "Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Monday."

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on January 8 over Toothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts of Tamilnadu, it added.

On January 9, many places over South Tamil Nadu and at few places over North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on January 9 over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu, the release added.

As per the release, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places on January 11, 12, and 13, over the Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall warning to Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram Chengalpattu, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for today.

The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy for the next 24 hours, as per an IMD release issued at 1 pm today.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degrees and the minimum temperature is likely to be 22-23 degrees today, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)