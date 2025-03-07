New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Women are the foundation of the family, society and the nation and many of them have successfully carved out their identities in diverse fields but a lot needs to be done to improve their socio-economic conditions, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

In a message on the eve of International Women's Day, the president extended her greetings to "all sisters and daughters" and called the day an occasion to honour the achievements of women power and their unique contribution to the country and society.

"However, a lot needs to be done to improve the socio-economic conditions of women. Let us all pledge to create a society where every woman feels safe and gets equal opportunities to move ahead," she said.

The president also congratulated all women achievers and wished them a bright future.

