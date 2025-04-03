Medininagar, Apr 3 (PTI) A Maoist with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

Subhash Yadav alias Jiblal Yadav, a member of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) -- a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), was arrested from Turigdar hill in Nawa Bazar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal School Jobs Cancellation: WBSSC's Major Lapses That Made Segregation Between 'Genuine' and 'Ineligible' Impossible.

The Bihar government had announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, they added.

Yadav, a resident of Hadhi village in Bihar's Gaya district, was arrested when he came here to collect extortion money, SP (Operation) Rakesh Singh said.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather: State Braces for Extreme Summer, Prepares Action Plan for High-Risk Cities.

"He is an active member of the TPSC squad led by Shashikant ji alias Arif ji alias Sudesh ji," the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)