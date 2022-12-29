Hingoli, Dec 29 (PTI) Some pigeon pea crop in Hingoli in Maharashtra has been damaged by 'Mar' infection and precautionary measures are being taken to curb the spread, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | At Present, 3,15,962 Posts Are Vacant in the Railways, Which Has Been Revealed Under the … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The crop dries up due to the infection, causing losses to farmers, he said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Fired From Job, Man Stops Train for 45 Minutes by Putting Red Flag on Railway Tracks in Bokaro.

"Mar infection has been seen in pigeon pea crop in some areas in Hingoli. We have asked farmers to spray copper oxychloride. We have also told farmers to uproot the infected crop and to not plant pigeon pea in the infected area next year," Taluka Agriculture Officer Balaji Ghadge said.

Meanwhile, farmer Vilas Gite of Singi Naka in Dengan here said his crop has been destroyed when it was ready for ripening.

"However, no official from the agriculture department has contacted us so far," he alleged.

Pigeon pea is a perennial legume from the Fabaceae family and is widely grown in South Asia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)